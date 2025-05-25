Card For Tonight’s NXT Battleground

WWE presents NXT Battleground tonight, and the final card stands at six matches. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace

* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Stacks Lorenzo

* Josh Briggs, Hank & Tank vs. The Culling