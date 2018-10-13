wrestling / News
Card & Previews For Tomorrow’s Impact Bound For Glory PPV
October 13, 2018 | Posted by
Here is the card and 411’s previews for tomorrow’s Impact Bound For Glory PPV. Make sure to join 411 Sunday night at 8PM ET for live coverage…
411’s Bound For Glory Previews
THE CARD
* Eli Drake’s Open Challenge
* Allie vs. Su Yung IN THE UNDEAD REALM
* Matt Sydal & Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack
* Eddie Edwards vs. Moose
* Knockouts Title Match: Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie
* OVE RULES MATCH: oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake, & Dave Crist) vs. Pentagon, Fenix, & Cage
* CONCRETE JUNGLE DEATH MATCH: LAX (Santana, Ortiz, & Konnan) vs. The OGz (Homicide, Hernandez, & King)
* Impact World Title Match: Champion Austin Aries vs. Johnny Impact
