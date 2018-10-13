Card & Previews For Tomorrow’s Impact Bound For Glory PPV

Here is the card and 411’s previews for tomorrow’s Impact Bound For Glory PPV. Make sure to join 411 Sunday night at 8PM ET for live coverage…

411’s Bound For Glory Previews

THE CARD

* Eli Drake’s Open Challenge* Allie vs. Su Yung IN THE UNDEAD REALM* Matt Sydal & Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack* Eddie Edwards vs. Moose: Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie: oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake, & Dave Crist) vs. Pentagon, Fenix, & Cage: LAX (Santana, Ortiz, & Konnan) vs. The OGz (Homicide, Hernandez, & King): Champion Austin Aries vs. Johnny Impact

PAST BOUND FOR GLORY REPORTS