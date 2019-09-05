Card Revealed For CMLL 86th Anniversary Show

CMLL has announced the card for their upcoming 86th anniversary show, which happens on on September 27 at Arena Mexico. It features a seven-man cage match, where the last one in the cage will have their head shaved.

– Ciber the Main Man vs. Ultimo Guerrero vs. Gilbert el Boricua vs. Volador Jr. vs. Negro Casas vs. Big Daddy vs. Barbaro Cavernario: Steel cage hair match

– Forastero, Cuatrero and Sanson vs. Caristico, Misticio and Valiente: Mexican National Trios Championship

– Microman vs. Chamuel: Mask vs. Mask match with no time limit

– Mephisto, Ángel de Oro and Niebla Roja vs. Gran Guerrero, Euforia and Dragon Lee

– TBD vs. Dalys la Caribena: CMLL World Women’s Championship. Marcela must defend her title against Tae Honma before the show and the winner faces Dalys for the title.

– Dulce Gardenia, Diamante Azul and Titan vs. Hijo del Villano III, Hechicero and Rey Bucanero

– Stigma, Audaz and Rey Cometa vs. Misterioso Jr, Tiger and Virus