Card Revealed For NJPW 49th Anniversary Show – Includes Final Defense of IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles

NJPW has revealed the card for their 49th Anniversary show, which include the final defense of the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships. The two belts were merged yesterday into the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Kota Ibushi, who is the champion, was initially set to face El Desperado in a non-title match. However, NJPW also announced that Kota Ibushi requested to defend the two titles one last time, and so the match is now for the belts. Here’s the lineup:

* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. El Desperado

* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Great O Khan

* New Japan Cup First Round Match: Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb

* CHAOS (SHO, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada) vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & SANADA)

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toa Henare, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs BULLET CLUB (Jay White, Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens KENTA & EVIL)

* Master Wato, Gabriel Kidd, Tomoaki Honma & Hirooki Goto vs Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki & Taichi)