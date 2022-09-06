wrestling / News
Card Revealed For This Weekend’s NJPW Strong
September 5, 2022 | Posted by
The lineup for this weekend’s episode of NJPW Strong is officially set. NJPW announced the following lineup for this week’s show, which airs Saturday night on New Japan World:
* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. WCWC
* Robbie Eagles vs. Kevin Blackwood
* Mascara Dorada vs. Misterioso
Saturday 8/7c #njpwSTRONG kicks off the Fighting Spirit Unleashed series!
In action:
💥 @Mascaradorada24🆚 @ItsMisterioso
💥 @RobbieEagles_ 🆚 @blkwdxvx
NJPW STRONG TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
💥Aussie Open🆚 WCWC
Tune in on @FiteTV and @njpwworld!#njFSU pic.twitter.com/789k7Jp5Dz
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) September 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On If He Feared Death, If He’ll Ever Wrestle Again, Original Plan For Him At WrestleMania 38
- Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon
- Backstage Rumor on The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Threatening to Walk Out of AEW After CM Punk’s Comments
- CM Punk Addresses His Issues With Colt Cabana, Calls AEW EVPs ‘Irresponsible’, Says Hangman Page Is An ‘Idiot’