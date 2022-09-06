wrestling / News

Card Revealed For This Weekend’s NJPW Strong

September 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong 9-10-22 Image Credit: NJPW

The lineup for this weekend’s episode of NJPW Strong is officially set. NJPW announced the following lineup for this week’s show, which airs Saturday night on New Japan World:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. WCWC
* Robbie Eagles vs. Kevin Blackwood
* Mascara Dorada vs. Misterioso

