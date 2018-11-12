Here is the card for Saturday’s NXT Takeover: War Games PPV. Make sure to join 411 Saturday night for our live coverage of the show…

* Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black

* NXT Women’s Title Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

* NXT Title Match: Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream

* War Games: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish) vs. Ricochet & Pete Dunne & War Raiders