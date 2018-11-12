Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Card For Saturday’s NXT Takeover: War Games PPV

November 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NXT Takeover: WarGames

Here is the card for Saturday’s NXT Takeover: War Games PPV. Make sure to join 411 Saturday night for our live coverage of the show…

* Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black
* NXT Women’s Title Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane
* NXT Title Match: Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream
* War Games: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish) vs. Ricochet & Pete Dunne & War Raiders

article topics :

NXT, NXT Takeover: War Games, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading