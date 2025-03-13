Card Set For CMLL Arena Coliseo 82nd Anniversary Show

CMLL has announced the lineup for their CMLL Arena Coliseo 82nd Aniverario show. The promotion will hold the event on April 5th in Mexico City and has announced the following matches for the event, incluing a CMLL World Trios Championship bout:

* CMLL World Trios Championship Match: Los Infernales vs. El Galeón Fantasma

* Arena Coliseo 82nd Anniversary Cibernetico Match: La Catalina, Lluvia, Jarochita, Skadi, Kira, Persephone, India Sioux, Zeuxis, Reyna Isis & Dark Silueta as participants

* CMLL World Microestrellas Championship Match: Tengu vs. KeMonito

* Match Relámpago: Dragón Legendario & Templario vs. Crixus

Titán & Sky Team vs. Los Depredadores

Capitán Suicida & Los Viajeros del Espacio vs. Rayo Metálico & La Fuerza Poblana

The show will stream on CMLL’s YouTube Channel through it’s Membership Tier.