Card Set For CMLL Arena Coliseo 82nd Anniversary Show

March 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Arena Coliseo 82nd Anniversary Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL has announced the lineup for their CMLL Arena Coliseo 82nd Aniverario show. The promotion will hold the event on April 5th in Mexico City and has announced the following matches for the event, incluing a CMLL World Trios Championship bout:

* CMLL World Trios Championship Match: Los Infernales vs. El Galeón Fantasma
* Arena Coliseo 82nd Anniversary Cibernetico Match: La Catalina, Lluvia, Jarochita, Skadi, Kira, Persephone, India Sioux, Zeuxis, Reyna Isis & Dark Silueta as participants
* CMLL World Microestrellas Championship Match: Tengu vs. KeMonito
* Match Relámpago: Dragón Legendario & Templario vs. Crixus
Titán & Sky Team vs. Los Depredadores
Capitán Suicida & Los Viajeros del Espacio vs. Rayo Metálico & La Fuerza Poblana

The show will stream on CMLL’s YouTube Channel through it’s Membership Tier.

