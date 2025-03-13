wrestling / News
Card Set For CMLL Arena Coliseo 82nd Anniversary Show
CMLL has announced the lineup for their CMLL Arena Coliseo 82nd Aniverario show. The promotion will hold the event on April 5th in Mexico City and has announced the following matches for the event, incluing a CMLL World Trios Championship bout:
* CMLL World Trios Championship Match: Los Infernales vs. El Galeón Fantasma
* Arena Coliseo 82nd Anniversary Cibernetico Match: La Catalina, Lluvia, Jarochita, Skadi, Kira, Persephone, India Sioux, Zeuxis, Reyna Isis & Dark Silueta as participants
* CMLL World Microestrellas Championship Match: Tengu vs. KeMonito
* Match Relámpago: Dragón Legendario & Templario vs. Crixus
Titán & Sky Team vs. Los Depredadores
Capitán Suicida & Los Viajeros del Espacio vs. Rayo Metálico & La Fuerza Poblana
The show will stream on CMLL’s YouTube Channel through it’s Membership Tier.
#CMLLInforma || Mephisto y Zandokan Jr. se verán las caras con sus respectivas tercias en el 82 Aniversario de la Arena Coliseo.
📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/0nhdpeHQsb
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 13, 2025
More Trending Stories
- JBL Explains Why the John Cena Heel Turn Isn’t on the Same Level as Hulk Hogan’s
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Dick Murdoch Working Five-Minute Main Event To Make a Flight
- Logan Paul Claims Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Used Real Barbed Wire at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Bully Ray Thinks the John Cena Heel Turn Proves That WWE’s Audience Needs to Let Things Play Out