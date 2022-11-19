Card Set For AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour

AEW will air a Zero Hour pre-show before Full Gear, and the lineup is set after tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the pre-show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT before the PPV main card:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer

* Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama (announced after Rampage ended per PWInsider)

* QT Marshall, Cole Karter, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Lee Johnson vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, and A “Vry Evil, Very Mysterious Partner