Card Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

May 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cheeseburger, Willow Nightingale, and more are set to compete on this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following card for this week’s show, which airs Monday night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Tony Nese vs. Cheeseburger
* Max Caster vs. Zack Clayton
* Anna Jay and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Goldy
* Willow Nightingale vs. Gia Scott
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rhett Titus
* Julia Hart vs. Abby Jane
* Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 10, and Alan Angels vs. Anthony Bennett, Mike Law, Kori Meshaw, Jaden Valo, Eli Isom, and Brett Waters

