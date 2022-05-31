wrestling / News
Card Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
This week’s episode of NJPW Strong will be headlined by a battle between Tomohiro Ishii and Big Damo, with the full lineup announced. NJPW revealed the card for Saturday’s show on Monday, which is as follows:
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Big Damo
* BULLET CLUB vs. Alex Zayne & Christopher Daniels
* KEITA & Yuya Uemura vs. Kevin Blackwood & Lucas Riley
The full preview reads as follows:
STRONG Preview: Ishii vs Damo 【NJoA】
Ishii and Big Damo collide in Mutiny series closer
NJPW STRONG this week sees the conclusion of the Mutiny series with a big time singles bout, Tomohiro Ishii colliding with the Belfast Beat Big Damo.
Main event: Tomohiro Ishii vs Big Damo
Singles record: 1-0 Damo
Tomohiro Ishii and Big Damo lock horns in a monster main event clash on STRONG. These two first met in 2015 for Rev pro, where Ishii was stopped on home promotion turf by the Belfast native; over the intervening seven years, Ishii’s stature in NJPW grew while Damo would make a major name for himself in the US. When Damo began to ply his trade in NJPW rings on STRONG, it seemed inevitable that this rematch over half a decade in the making would go down, and here we are. Damo has the confidence of a man who knows he can beat Ishii, but the Stone Pitbull has picked up monster victories on his current US tour, including over Minoru Suzuki, Eddie Kingston and JONAH. Will Damo become another victim?
2nd Match: BULLET CLUB (Chris Bey & El Phantasmo) vs Alex Zayne & Christopher Daniels
The ‘Bey-F-Fs of BULLET CLUB’ in Chris Bey and El Phantasmo take on Alex Zayne and Chris Daniels in tag team action tonight. Though Daniels and Zayne are a fresh side in the face of the well tuned chemistry of Bey and ELP, the combination of The Sauce’s dynamism and the Fallen Angel’s experience make this a hard tag team encounter to predict.
1st Match: KEITA & Yuya Uemura vs Kevin Blackwood & Lucas Riley
Tag team action kicks off the evening on STRONG, as Uemura and KEITA team up for the first time to face Kevin Blackwood and Lucas Riley. Four hot young prospects will show the shape of things to come in our opening contest!
