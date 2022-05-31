Card Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

This week’s episode of NJPW Strong will be headlined by a battle between Tomohiro Ishii and Big Damo, with the full lineup announced. NJPW revealed the card for Saturday’s show on Monday, which is as follows:

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Big Damo

* BULLET CLUB vs. Alex Zayne & Christopher Daniels

* KEITA & Yuya Uemura vs. Kevin Blackwood & Lucas Riley

The full preview reads as follows: