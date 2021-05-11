wrestling / News

Card Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

May 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on New Japan World:

* Brody King, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks & TJP vs Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Chris Dickinson & Danny Limelight)
* Fred Rosser & Lio Rush vs BULLET CLUB (Hikuleo & El Phantasmo)
* Rocky Romero vs AJZ

article topics :

NJPW Strong, Jeremy Thomas

