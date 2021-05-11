wrestling / News
Card Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
May 11, 2021 | Posted by
NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on New Japan World:
* Brody King, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks & TJP vs Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Chris Dickinson & Danny Limelight)
* Fred Rosser & Lio Rush vs BULLET CLUB (Hikuleo & El Phantasmo)
* Rocky Romero vs AJZ
A special elimination match headlines this week's #njpwstrong!
Ahead of their No DQ match, Fred Rosser & Hikuleo meet in tag team action!
Also, AJZ debuts against Rocky Romero!
Watch on @njpwworld Friday at 10pm ET!#njcollision pic.twitter.com/lKdy9jRUxG
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Sin Cara Recalls His Fights With Chris Jericho and Others In WWE, Getting Sent To Anger Management
- Chris Jericho Confirms That He Took Funny WWF Picture Of The Rock
- Mention Of Booker T vs. Triple H Wrestlemania XIX Feud Removed From A&E Documentary
- The Great Khali Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him to ‘Kill’ The Undertaker for His WWE Debut