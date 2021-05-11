Card Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

May 11, 2021 | Posted by

NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on New Japan World:

* Brody King, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks & TJP vs Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Chris Dickinson & Danny Limelight)

* Fred Rosser & Lio Rush vs BULLET CLUB (Hikuleo & El Phantasmo)

* Rocky Romero vs AJZ