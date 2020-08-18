Card Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong: Jay White, Flip Gordon, More

NJPW has announced the full lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong and it will feature Jay White, Flip Gordon, and more. The company announced the following matches for Friday’s show, which airs on New Japan World:

* New Japan Cup USA Finals: David Finlay vs. KENTA

* Jay White & Chase Owens vs. Flip Gordon & Brody King

* Adrian Quest & Rocky Romero vs. Danny Limelight & The DKC