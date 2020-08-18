wrestling / News
Card Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong: Jay White, Flip Gordon, More
August 17, 2020 | Posted by
NJPW has announced the full lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong and it will feature Jay White, Flip Gordon, and more. The company announced the following matches for Friday’s show, which airs on New Japan World:
* New Japan Cup USA Finals: David Finlay vs. KENTA
* Jay White & Chase Owens vs. Flip Gordon & Brody King
* Adrian Quest & Rocky Romero vs. Danny Limelight & The DKC
The full card is set for a HUGE episode of NJPW STRONG Friday at 103/9c/7p!
KENTA vs David Finlay in the New japan Cup USA finals!
Jay White and Flip Gordon return!
Adrian Quest makes his debut!
All on NJPW World Friday night!https://t.co/cA0XR2mhAd#njpwSTRONG #njcupUSA pic.twitter.com/fMJGQta4Va
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard on Dusty Rhodes as a Booker, Blanchard On Giving Rhodes Advice
- Rob Terry on Being Disappointed With The Menagerie in TNA, His Idea Being Shot Down as ‘Too Scary’
- Bret Hart Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan Early In Their Careers, How Limited Hogan Was in the Ring
- ROH Issues Statement on Xavier Passing Away At 43, Wrestlers Comment