Card Set for This Week’s NJPW Strong: Taiji Ishimori vs. Alan Angels
September 20, 2022 | Posted by
– NJPW has announced the card for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. This week’s show features matchups from Fighting Spirit Unleashed.
The new episode airs on Saturday, September 24 on New Japan World and FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:
* QT Marshall vs Keita
* Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura vs TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito)
* Ren Narita vs Jakob Austin Young
* Taiji Ishimori vs Alan Angels
