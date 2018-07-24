Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Card For Sunday’s AML vs. Impact Wrestling Twitch Special

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Impact Wrestling logo Global Wrestling Network Ed Nordholm Fight Network

– Here is the card for Sunday’s AML vs. Impact Wrestling Twitch special. The show will air at 3PM ET on Impact’s Twitch channel (here)…

* Moose vs. Jaxon Stone
* Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Payne
* AML Tag Team Champions The Extreme Horsemen vs. The Heavenly Bodies
* Matt Sydal vs. Caleb Konley
* Fallah Bahh vs. Zane Dawson with George South
* Suicide vs. Brandon Scott vs. Devin Driscoll vs. Sean Denny vs. Gifted One Yanya
* Eli Drake vs. Axton Ray
* Allie vs. Kristen Stadtlander

article topics :

AML, Impact Wrestling, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading