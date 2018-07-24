wrestling / News
Card For Sunday’s AML vs. Impact Wrestling Twitch Special
July 24, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is the card for Sunday’s AML vs. Impact Wrestling Twitch special. The show will air at 3PM ET on Impact’s Twitch channel (here)…
* Moose vs. Jaxon Stone
* Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Payne
* AML Tag Team Champions The Extreme Horsemen vs. The Heavenly Bodies
* Matt Sydal vs. Caleb Konley
* Fallah Bahh vs. Zane Dawson with George South
* Suicide vs. Brandon Scott vs. Devin Driscoll vs. Sean Denny vs. Gifted One Yanya
* Eli Drake vs. Axton Ray
* Allie vs. Kristen Stadtlander