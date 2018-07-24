– Here is the card for Sunday’s AML vs. Impact Wrestling Twitch special. The show will air at 3PM ET on Impact’s Twitch channel (here)…

* Moose vs. Jaxon Stone

* Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Payne

* AML Tag Team Champions The Extreme Horsemen vs. The Heavenly Bodies

* Matt Sydal vs. Caleb Konley

* Fallah Bahh vs. Zane Dawson with George South

* Suicide vs. Brandon Scott vs. Devin Driscoll vs. Sean Denny vs. Gifted One Yanya

* Eli Drake vs. Axton Ray

* Allie vs. Kristen Stadtlander