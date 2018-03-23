Card For Sunday’s NJPW Strong Style: Evolved, Join 411 For Live Coverage

– Here is the card for Sunday’s NJPW Strong Style: Evolved. The show will air at 8PM ET on AXS TV and 411 will have live coverage of the show…

* Roppongi 3k & Rocky Romero vs. SoCal Uncensored (Kazarian, Christopher Daniels & Scorpio Sky)

* David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Gedo)

* CHAOS (Toru Yano & Chuckie T) vs. Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

* Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs. Bullet Club (Marty Scurll & Cody)

* Taguchi Japan (Ryusuke Taguchi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Dragon Lee & KUSHIDA) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi)

* Jushin “Thunder” Liger vs. Will Ospreay.

* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match: Champion “Switchblade” Jay White vs. Hangman Page

* The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)