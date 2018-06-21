– Here is the card for Sunday’s WSW International Assault: Best of the Best iPPV, which is available on Fite TV for $11.99…

* World Series Wrestling Champion Austin Aries vs. John Hennigan

* Brian Cage vs. ‘The Villain’ Marty Scurll

* Joey Ryan vs. Hangman Page

* Hardcore Hell Fatal 4 Way Match: Abyss vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Grimm vs. Jonah Rock

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Robbie Eagles

* Nick Armstrong vs. Chris Basso vs. SLEX

* Laura James vs. Savannah Summers