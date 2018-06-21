wrestling
Card For Sunday’s WSW International Assault: Best of the Best iPPV
– Here is the card for Sunday’s WSW International Assault: Best of the Best iPPV, which is available on Fite TV for $11.99…
* World Series Wrestling Champion Austin Aries vs. John Hennigan
* Brian Cage vs. ‘The Villain’ Marty Scurll
* Joey Ryan vs. Hangman Page
* Hardcore Hell Fatal 4 Way Match: Abyss vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Grimm vs. Jonah Rock
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Robbie Eagles
* Nick Armstrong vs. Chris Basso vs. SLEX
* Laura James vs. Savannah Summers