Card For Sunday’s WSW International Assault: Best of the Best iPPV

June 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WSW Austin Aries Impact Wrestling

– Here is the card for Sunday’s WSW International Assault: Best of the Best iPPV, which is available on Fite TV for $11.99…

* World Series Wrestling Champion Austin Aries vs. John Hennigan
* Brian Cage vs. ‘The Villain’ Marty Scurll
* Joey Ryan vs. Hangman Page
* Hardcore Hell Fatal 4 Way Match: Abyss vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Grimm vs. Jonah Rock
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Robbie Eagles
* Nick Armstrong vs. Chris Basso vs. SLEX
* Laura James vs. Savannah Summers

