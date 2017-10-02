wrestling / News
Card For Sunday’s WWE HIAC PPV – 411 Will Have Live Coverage
– Here is the card for Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV. 411 will have live coverage on Sunday night…
* Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Randy Orton vs. Rusev
* WWE SD Women’s Title Match: Champion Natalya vs. Charlotte
* WWE US Title Match: Champion AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin
* WWE Title Match: Champion Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* SD Tag Team Title HIAC Match: Champions The New Day vs. The Usos
* HIAC Match: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon