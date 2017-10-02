Card For Sunday’s WWE HIAC PPV – 411 Will Have Live Coverage

– Here is the card for Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV. 411 will have live coverage on Sunday night…

* Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Randy Orton vs. Rusev

* WWE SD Women’s Title Match: Champion Natalya vs. Charlotte

* WWE US Title Match: Champion AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin

* WWE Title Match: Champion Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* SD Tag Team Title HIAC Match: Champions The New Day vs. The Usos

* HIAC Match: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon