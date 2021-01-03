wrestling / News
Card For Tomorrow Morning’s Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night One
January 3, 2021 | Posted by
Wrestle Kingdom 15’s first night takes place early Monday morning, and the full card for the show is online. You can see the lineup for the first night of the event below; it airs on New Japan World and FITE starting at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT.
* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi
* IWGP Tag Team ChampionshipMatch: Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny
* IWGP US Championship Right to Challenge Contract Match: KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan
* Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
* 22-Man New Japan Rambo
