Card For Tomorrow’s House of Hardcore Event in Australia
July 10, 2018 | Posted by
Here is the card for tomorrow’s House of Hardcore event in Perth, Australia at the Gate One Theater…
* Tables Match: Bully Ray & Craven & “mystery international superstar” vs. Squad World Order
* NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Mark Cometti
* Hardcore Rules: Joey Mercury vs. Tommy Dreamer
* HOH Twitch TV Champion Willie Mack vs. Super Crazy vs. Andy Phoenix.
* Billy Gunn vs. a mystery International Superstar.
* Also appearing are Angelina Love & Velvet Sky, Al Snow, Luchasaurus, Mohamad Ali Vaez, TMDK, Mark Cometti and more.