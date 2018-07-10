Card For Tomorrow’s House of Hardcore Event in Australia

Here is the card for tomorrow’s House of Hardcore event in Perth, Australia at the Gate One Theater…

* Tables Match: Bully Ray & Craven & “mystery international superstar” vs. Squad World Order

* NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Mark Cometti

* Hardcore Rules: Joey Mercury vs. Tommy Dreamer

* HOH Twitch TV Champion Willie Mack vs. Super Crazy vs. Andy Phoenix.

* Billy Gunn vs. a mystery International Superstar.

* Also appearing are Angelina Love & Velvet Sky, Al Snow, Luchasaurus, Mohamad Ali Vaez, TMDK, Mark Cometti and more.