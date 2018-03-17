Card For Tomorrow’s NJPW New Japan Cup Day 8 Event – Join 411 For Live Coverage

Here is the card for tomorrow’s NJPW New Japan Cup Day event. Join 411 for live coverage starting at 2AM ET. You can read reviews of night one here, night two here, night three here, night four here, night five here, night six here, and night seven here. You can also read my round one breakdown at this link.

* Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita

* Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale vs. Togi Makabe, Toa Henare, & Tomoyuki Oka

* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Taichi & Iizuka

* Michael Elgin & Juice Robinson Chase Owens & Kota Ibushi

* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, & Tetsuya Naito vs. Desperado, Kanemaru, & Minoru Suzuki

* Kazuchika Okada & Chuckie T vs. David Finlay & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* New Japan Cup 2018 Semifinal Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. SANADA