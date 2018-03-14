Card For Tomorrow’s NJPW New Japan Cup Event – Join 411 For Live Coverage

– Here is the card for tomorrow’s NJPW New Japan Cup event. 411 will have live coverage of the show starting at 5:30AM ET. You can read reviews of night one here, night two here, night three here, night four here, and night five here. You can also read my round one breakdown at this link.

* Ren Narita & David Finlay vs. Shota Umino & Tomouki Oka

* YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto vs. Toa Henare & Togi Makabe

* Chase Owens, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale vs. Taichi, Takashi Iizuka, Davey Boy Smith Jr., & Lance Archer

* Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI,& Tetsuya Naito vs. Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru,& Minoru Suzuki

* Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi,& Michael Elgin vs. Chuckie T, Tomohiro Ishii, & Kazuchika Okada

* New Japan Cup Quarterfinal Match: SANADA vs. Toru Yano

* New Japan Cup Quarterfinal Match: Kot Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.