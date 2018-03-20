Card For Tomorrow’s NJPW New Japan Cup Finals – Join 411 For Live Coverage

Here is the card for tomorrow’s NJPW New Japan Cup finals. 411 will have live coverage of the show at 2AM ET. You can read reviews of night one here, night two here, night three here, night four here, night five here, night six here, night seven here, and night eight here. You can also read my round one breakdown at this link.

* Shota Umino vs. Tetsuhiro Yahi

* Taichi vs. Tomoyuki Oka

* Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale vs. Michael Elgin, Toa Henare, & Togi Makabe

* Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. David Finlay & Juice Robinson

* BUSHI, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, & Tetsuya Naito vs. Desperado, Iizuka, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & Minoru Suzuki

* Chuckie T & Kazuchika Okada vs. Chase Owens & Kota Ibushi

* NJPW New Japan Cup Finals: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi