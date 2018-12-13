Here is the card for tomorrow’s ROH Final battle PPV event. Make sure to join 411 tomorrow night at 7:45PMET for our live coverage of the show…

* Kenny King vs. Eli Isom

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr

* Marty Scurll’s ROH Title Shot on The Line: Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels

* I QUIT MATCH: Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon

* “The Real World Champion” Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

* Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein

* ROH Tag Title LADDER WAR: ROH Tag Team Champions SCU vs. The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks

* ROH TV Title Match: ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page

* ROH Title Match: ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody