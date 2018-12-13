wrestling / News
Card For Tomorrow’s ROH Final Battle PPV
Here is the card for tomorrow’s ROH Final battle PPV event. Make sure to join 411 tomorrow night at 7:45PMET for our live coverage of the show…
* Kenny King vs. Eli Isom
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr
* Marty Scurll’s ROH Title Shot on The Line: Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels
* I QUIT MATCH: Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon
* “The Real World Champion” Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle
* Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein
* ROH Tag Title LADDER WAR: ROH Tag Team Champions SCU vs. The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks
* ROH TV Title Match: ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page
* ROH Title Match: ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody