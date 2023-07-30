Card For Tonight’s NXT Great American Bash, Opening Match Revealed

WWE airs the NXT Great American Bash tonight, and the final card is online including the opening match for the main card. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which will kick off with the NXT Tag Team Championship match and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

* NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

* NXT Women’s Championship Submission Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail

* Weapons Wild Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

* Baron Corbin vs. Gable Steveson

* Pre-Show Match: Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Valentina Feroz & Yulisa León vs. The Meta-Four