Card For Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank

WWE airs Money in the Bank tonight from WWE Headquarters and the WWE Performance Center, and the final card (barring last-second additions) is eight matches. You can see the full announced card below for the show, which starts at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. You can join us for live coverage of the show kicking off at 5:30 PM/2:30 PM.

The card is:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

* Women’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

* Men’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Tamina

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: The New Day vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party

* MVP vs. R-Truth

* Kickoff Show Match: Cesaro vs. Jeff Hardy