wrestling / News
Card For Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank
WWE airs Money in the Bank tonight from WWE Headquarters and the WWE Performance Center, and the final card (barring last-second additions) is eight matches. You can see the full announced card below for the show, which starts at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. You can join us for live coverage of the show kicking off at 5:30 PM/2:30 PM.
The card is:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins
* Women’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella
* Men’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Tamina
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: The New Day vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party
* MVP vs. R-Truth
* Kickoff Show Match: Cesaro vs. Jeff Hardy
