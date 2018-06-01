Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Card For Tonight’s House of Hardcore Event

June 1, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
House of Hardcore Twitch

House of Hardcore runs tonight at the Lennox Agricultural Memorial Community Centre in Napanee, Ontario, Canada with the following card…

* HOH TV Champion Willie Mack vs. Alex Reynolds vs. MJF.
* Hardcore Brawl: Tommy Dreamer vs. Braxton Sutter
* Billy Gunn issues an open challenge.
* Bull James & RJ City vs. The Squad World Order.
* Chinlock Champion Jessie Mack vs. Angelina Love.
* Total Devastation (CJ Felony and Catalyst Nic Williams) vs. Freak Nation (Sideshow Jack and Madman Taylor)

article topics :

House of Hardcore, Tommy Dreamer, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading