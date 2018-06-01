wrestling / News
Card For Tonight’s House of Hardcore Event
House of Hardcore runs tonight at the Lennox Agricultural Memorial Community Centre in Napanee, Ontario, Canada with the following card…
* HOH TV Champion Willie Mack vs. Alex Reynolds vs. MJF.
* Hardcore Brawl: Tommy Dreamer vs. Braxton Sutter
* Billy Gunn issues an open challenge.
* Bull James & RJ City vs. The Squad World Order.
* Chinlock Champion Jessie Mack vs. Angelina Love.
* Total Devastation (CJ Felony and Catalyst Nic Williams) vs. Freak Nation (Sideshow Jack and Madman Taylor)