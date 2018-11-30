Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Gold Rush Special on Twitch

Impact Wrestling will present “Gold Rush” tonight streaming live on their Twitch channel at 10:30PM ET. Here is the updated card…

* Impact Championship Johnny Impact vs. Eli Drake

* Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blachard vs. Kiera Hogan (non-title)

* Brian Cage vs. Moose

* Dave Crist & Jake Crist) vs. Big Time Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Freaks (non-title)

* Eddie Edwards vs. Big Time Wrestling Heavyweight Champion “The Jackpot” Scotty Wringer (non-title)

* Matt Sydal vs. Rich Swann