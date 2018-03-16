wrestling / News
Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling March One Night Only Event
March 16, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is the card for tonight’s Impact Wrestling March One Night Only, it debuts on the Global Wrestling Network tonight.
* Austin Aries and Alberto El Patron vs. Kongo Kong and RJ City.
* Moose vs. Joe Doering
* Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams vs. Trevor Lee
* Eli Drake vs. Cody Deaner
* BCW Tag Team champions Jake Something and Phil Atlas vs. Aiden Prince and Brent Banks
* A-1 and Allie vs. Braxton Sutter and KC Spinelli
* Desi Hit Squad vs. Sheldon Dean and Stone Rockwell
* Idris Abraham vs. El Reverso