Card For Tonight’s MLW TV Taping

MLW tapes TV tonight at the Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, Florida with the following announced…

* Bounty Match: MLW Champion Shane Strickland vs. Brody King

* To Crown The First MLW Tag Team Champions: Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. Dirty Blondes (managed by Col. Parker)

* Boiler Room Brawl: Sami Callihan vs. MVP

* Jake Hager (managed Colonel Parker) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

* Rich Swann vs. ACH

* Joey Janela (with Aria Blake) vs. Maxwell J. Friedman

* Fred Yehi vs. Sammy Guevara (with Salina de la Renta)

* Simon Gotch Prize Fight

* Also appearing: Low Ki, Barrington Hughes, Kotto Brazil, Mike Parrow (with Colonel Robert Parker), Rhett Giddins and more.