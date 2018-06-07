wrestling / News
Card For Tonight’s MLW TV Taping
MLW tapes TV tonight at the Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, Florida with the following announced…
* Bounty Match: MLW Champion Shane Strickland vs. Brody King
* To Crown The First MLW Tag Team Champions: Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. Dirty Blondes (managed by Col. Parker)
* Boiler Room Brawl: Sami Callihan vs. MVP
* Jake Hager (managed Colonel Parker) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor
* Rich Swann vs. ACH
* Joey Janela (with Aria Blake) vs. Maxwell J. Friedman
* Fred Yehi vs. Sammy Guevara (with Salina de la Renta)
* Simon Gotch Prize Fight
* Also appearing: Low Ki, Barrington Hughes, Kotto Brazil, Mike Parrow (with Colonel Robert Parker), Rhett Giddins and more.