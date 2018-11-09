Card For Tonight’s Northeast Wrestling: Redemption Event

Northeast Wrestling returns to Poughkeepsie, NY at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center tonight for Redemption. The show will air on the Highspots Network for subscribers. Here is the card…

* Kenny Omega vs. Fenix

* Pentagon Jr vs. Darby Allin

* NEW Champion Brad Hollister vs. PCO

* Rob Van Dam vs. Jack Swagger

* Jerry Lawler vs. King Brian Anthony: No DQ

* Katie Forbes vs. Karen Q

* Grab for the Gold Ladder Match

* Also appearing are Mick Foley, Scott Hall, Alicia Atout, JT Dunn, Manscout Jake Manning, Vik Dalishus and more