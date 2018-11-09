wrestling / News
Card For Tonight’s Northeast Wrestling: Redemption Event
November 9, 2018 | Posted by
Northeast Wrestling returns to Poughkeepsie, NY at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center tonight for Redemption. The show will air on the Highspots Network for subscribers. Here is the card…
* Kenny Omega vs. Fenix
* Pentagon Jr vs. Darby Allin
* NEW Champion Brad Hollister vs. PCO
* Rob Van Dam vs. Jack Swagger
* Jerry Lawler vs. King Brian Anthony: No DQ
* Katie Forbes vs. Karen Q
* Grab for the Gold Ladder Match
* Also appearing are Mick Foley, Scott Hall, Alicia Atout, JT Dunn, Manscout Jake Manning, Vik Dalishus and more