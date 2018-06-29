wrestling / News
Card For Tonight’s ROH Best in The World PPV: Join 411 For Live Coverage
Here is the card for tonight’s ROH Best on the World PPV. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8:45PM ET for our live coverage of the show. You can read 411’s full preview here.
* Sumie Sakai, Jenny Rose, Mayu Iwatani, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Kelly Klein, Kagetsu, Hana Kimura, and Hazuk
* Austin Aries vs. Kenny King
* KUSHIDA vs. Jay Lethal
* Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon
* TV Title Street Fight Match: Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Adam Page
* Six Man Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Kingdom (Taven, Vinny, O’Ryan) vs. LIJ (EVIL, BUSHI, SANADA)
* Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks
* World Title Match: Champion Dalton Castle vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll
