Card For Tonight’s ROH Best in The World PPV: Join 411 For Live Coverage

Here is the card for tonight's ROH Best on the World PPV.

* Sumie Sakai, Jenny Rose, Mayu Iwatani, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Kelly Klein, Kagetsu, Hana Kimura, and Hazuk

* Austin Aries vs. Kenny King

* KUSHIDA vs. Jay Lethal

* Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon

* TV Title Street Fight Match: Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Adam Page

* Six Man Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Kingdom (Taven, Vinny, O’Ryan) vs. LIJ (EVIL, BUSHI, SANADA)

* Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks

* World Title Match: Champion Dalton Castle vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll

