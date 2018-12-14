Quantcast

 

Card For Tonight’s ROH Final Battle PPV, Join 411 For Live Coverage

December 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
ROH Final Battle Ladder War

Here is the card for tonight’s ROH Final battle PPV event. Make sure to join 411 tonight night at 7:45PMET for our live coverage of the show. You can check out a full preview of the show at this link.

* Kenny King vs. Eli Isom
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr
* Marty Scurll’s ROH Title Shot on The Line: Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels
* I QUIT MATCH: Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon
* “The Real World Champion” Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle
* Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein
* ROH Tag Title LADDER WAR: ROH Tag Team Champions SCU vs. The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks
* ROH TV Title Match: ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page
* ROH Title Match: ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody

