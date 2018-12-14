wrestling / News
Card For Tonight’s ROH Final Battle PPV, Join 411 For Live Coverage
Here is the card for tonight’s ROH Final battle PPV event. Make sure to join 411 tonight night at 7:45PMET for our live coverage of the show. You can check out a full preview of the show at this link.
* Kenny King vs. Eli Isom
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr
* Marty Scurll’s ROH Title Shot on The Line: Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels
* I QUIT MATCH: Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon
* “The Real World Champion” Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle
* Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein
* ROH Tag Title LADDER WAR: ROH Tag Team Champions SCU vs. The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks
* ROH TV Title Match: ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page
* ROH Title Match: ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody