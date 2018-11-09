wrestling / News
Card For Tonight’s ROH Global Wars 2018: Buffalo Event
November 9, 2018 | Posted by
Here is the card for tonight’s ROH Global Wars 2018: Buffalo event. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 7:30PMET for our live coverage of the show. You can read full preview here.
* Non-Title Proving Ground Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Chris Sabin
* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI
* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks
* The Briscoes vs. Beretta and Chuckie T vs. Cody and Hangman Page
* Non-Title Match: TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. EVIL
* Juice Robinson vs. Silas Young
* Dalton Castle vs. TK O’Ryan
* Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia vs. The Boys