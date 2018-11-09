Here is the card for tonight’s ROH Global Wars 2018: Buffalo event. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 7:30PMET for our live coverage of the show. You can read full preview here.

* Non-Title Proving Ground Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Chris Sabin

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks

* The Briscoes vs. Beretta and Chuckie T vs. Cody and Hangman Page

* Non-Title Match: TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. EVIL

* Juice Robinson vs. Silas Young

* Dalton Castle vs. TK O’Ryan

* Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia vs. The Boys