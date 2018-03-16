Various News: Card For Tonight’s WWE Event at MSG, Santana Garrett vs. Priscilla Kelly Added to MLW Event, English Adaptation of Shinsuke Nakamura’s Autobiography Coming in August

– According to Pwinsider, here is tonight’s card for the WWE return to Madison Square Garden…

* Brock Lesnar vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship.

* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

* John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. Elias and Bayley.

* WWE Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks

* Matt Hardy & Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins & Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt & The Miz & Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

* WWE champion AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

* Raw Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. New Day vs. Titus Worldwide

– Santana Garrett vs. Priscilla Kelly is officially signed for the April 12th MLW: The World Championship Finals card in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub.

– The official release of the English-language adaptation of Shinsuke Nakamura’s autobiography King of Strong Style: 1980-2014 will be August 7th.