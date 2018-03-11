Card For Tonight’s WWE Fastlane – Join 411 For Live Coverage

– Here is the final card (barring last-minute additions) for tonight’s WWE Fastlane, which airs live on WWE Network from Columbus, Ohio. 411 will have live coverage of the show starting at 7 PM ET:

* WWE Championship Six-Pack Challenge Match: John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

* WWE United States Championship Match: Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Usos

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

* Carmella and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch and Naomi