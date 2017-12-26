– Here is the card for tonight’s WWE Raw event in Madison Square Garden, featuring John Cena vs. Roman Reigns…

* WWE Intercontinental champion Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

* WWE Raw Tag Team champions The Bar vs. Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan: Steel Cage Match

* Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe

* Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt

* Kane vs. Braun Strowman

* Absolution vs. Bayley & Mickie James & Sasha Banks

* Also appearing are WWE Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss, Asuka, WWE Cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore, Kalisto, Nia Jax, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Titus O’Neil, Goldust, Curt Hawkins, The Revival, Dana Brooke, Apollo Crews and more.