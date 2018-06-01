wrestling / News
Card For This Weekend’s OTT Events
– Here are the cards for the weekend OTT events…
Saturday night at the Tivoli Theatre in Dublin
* Jordan Devlin & David Starr vs. WALTER & Low Ki
* Team OTT (Pete Dunne, Mark Haskins & ???) vs. The Rapture (Zack Gibson, Sha Samuels & Charlie Sterling)
* OTT Gender Neutral Championship: LJ Cleary vs. Tyler Bate vs. Kris Wolf
* Sean Guinness vs. Damien Corvin
* More Than Hype (Nathan Martin & Darren Kearney) vs. Team White Wolf (A-Kid & Adam Chase)
* B Cool vs. Dan Barry
Sunday at the Europa Hotel in Belfast
* Jordan Devlin vs. Tyler Bate
* Pete Dunne vs. Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted
* OTT Tag Team Championship: The Rapture (Zack Gibson, Sha Samuels & Charlie Sterling) vs. The Kings of the North (Damien Corvin, Bonesaw & Dunkan Disorderly)
* Tucker vs. Curtis Murray
* Sean Guinness & Scotty Davis vs. Team White Wolf (Adam Chase & A-Kid)
* Katey Harvey vs. Debbie Keitel
* More Than Hype (LJ Cleary, Nathan Martin & Darren Kearney) vs. The Mongrels (Eddie Stone, Gavin Fitz & Russell Dempster)