Card For This Weekend’s OTT Events

– Here are the cards for the weekend OTT events…

Saturday night at the Tivoli Theatre in Dublin

* Jordan Devlin & David Starr vs. WALTER & Low Ki

* Team OTT (Pete Dunne, Mark Haskins & ???) vs. The Rapture (Zack Gibson, Sha Samuels & Charlie Sterling)

* OTT Gender Neutral Championship: LJ Cleary vs. Tyler Bate vs. Kris Wolf

* Sean Guinness vs. Damien Corvin

* More Than Hype (Nathan Martin & Darren Kearney) vs. Team White Wolf (A-Kid & Adam Chase)

* B Cool vs. Dan Barry

Sunday at the Europa Hotel in Belfast

* Jordan Devlin vs. Tyler Bate

* Pete Dunne vs. Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted

* OTT Tag Team Championship: The Rapture (Zack Gibson, Sha Samuels & Charlie Sterling) vs. The Kings of the North (Damien Corvin, Bonesaw & Dunkan Disorderly)

* Tucker vs. Curtis Murray

* Sean Guinness & Scotty Davis vs. Team White Wolf (Adam Chase & A-Kid)

* Katey Harvey vs. Debbie Keitel

* More Than Hype (LJ Cleary, Nathan Martin & Darren Kearney) vs. The Mongrels (Eddie Stone, Gavin Fitz & Russell Dempster)