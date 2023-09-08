Cardi B Says She’d Love To Do Something With WWE, Chelsea Green Responds

Cardi B has spoken before about her WWE fandom, and she says she would love to show up at a show and get involved. The rapper spoke with Peter Rosenberg on Hot 97 and during the interview, she was asked if she might want to have a match in WWE like Bad Bunny has.

“Yeah, that motherf**ker is jumping off the ropes,” Cardi said (per Fightful). “Honey, I just told you that my body got f**ked up after the second [baby]. I told you the second one f**ked me up. I would love to attend.”

She continued, “I don’t know what I’d do. I don’t know if I have to perform or slap a bitch, but I want to go. I have to fulfill some type of dream.”

Chelsea Green posted to Twitter to respond to Cardi, writing: