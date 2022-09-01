Cardi B Names Eddie Guerrero’s Entrance Theme as the Best One in WWE History

– During a recent response to a WWE Twitter account question, “Who has the best entrance music in @WWE history?” rapper and noted wrestling fan Cardi B offered her choice on the subject, opting for late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero’s entrance theme, “Lie, Cheat, Steal.”

Cardi B wrote in response to the WWE account question, “I LIE ,I CHEAT ,I STEAL….EDDIE GUERRERO.” You can view her tweet below.