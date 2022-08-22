wrestling / News
Cardi B Reveals She Was A Huge Fan of Edge and Lita
August 22, 2022 | Posted by
A&E ran an episode of Biography about Edge last night, and it seems a big name was watching. Rapper Cardi B posted to Twitter noting that she was a huge fan of Edge and Lita when the two were paired together in WWE. She has expressed her love of wrestling in the past.
She wrote: “I used to love them….they was such a sexy ass couple …This was truly my wwe era …even tho I was a Trish Stratus girl I used to love this couple.”
I used to love them….they was such a sexy ass couple …This was truly my wwe era …even tho I was a Trish Stratus girl I used to love this couple https://t.co/m5Ur4buumP
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 22, 2022
