Cardi B Reveals She Was A Wrestling Fan Growing Up, Enjoyed Lita, Batista And Others, Carmella Responds

In a series of posts on Twitter, rapper Cardi B revealed that she was a wrestling fan growing up and enjoyed watching Lita, Eddie Guerrero and Batista. She also mentioned the Undertaker and Kane as favorites, but said Stone Cold had retired by the time she started watching. Carmella eventually responded with a photo of an outfit inspired by Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy album cover.

