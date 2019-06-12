wrestling / News
Cardi B Reveals She Was A Wrestling Fan Growing Up, Enjoyed Lita, Batista And Others, Carmella Responds
In a series of posts on Twitter, rapper Cardi B revealed that she was a wrestling fan growing up and enjoyed watching Lita, Eddie Guerrero and Batista. She also mentioned the Undertaker and Kane as favorites, but said Stone Cold had retired by the time she started watching. Carmella eventually responded with a photo of an outfit inspired by Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy album cover.
I used to watch wrestling ,my favs are booker T, Batista,eddie,Triple H ,edge,Lita https://t.co/YQm01Q801k
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019
Yes how can I forget the undertaker and Kane https://t.co/FU25gUNWbF
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019
He retired by the time I started watching wrestling https://t.co/BMcwzD2Bjw
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019
Kween!! I wore this gear last night on #SDLive! It’s inspired by your Invasion of Privacy album cover! 🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/6bNDCGLOXp
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) June 12, 2019
