Cards Announced For Both Nights Of NJPW Wrestling Dontaku
NJPW has announced the cards for both nights of Wrestling Dontaku, which includes Will Ospreay’s first defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. It will also include a ladder match, a rarity in the company.
The cards include:
NJPW Wrestling Dontaku – Night One (May 3)
* Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Tiger Mask, & Master Wato vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, & Dick Togo
* Kazuchika Okada, YOH, & SHO vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Natio, SANADA, & BUSHI vs. Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, & Jeff Cobb
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tanga Loa
* Ladder Match for the Iron Fingers: Taichi vs. Tama Tonga
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Jay White
NJPW Wrestling Dontaku – Night Two (May 4)
* Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., & DOUKI vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Jado
* Kazuchika Okada & SHO vs. Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* BUSHI, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare, & Great-O-Khan
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Master Wato vs. Jay White, EVIL, KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, & Taiji Ishimori
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs. YOH
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Shingo Takagi
