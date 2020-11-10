Cards Announced For Next Two NJPW Strong Episodes

We now know the cards for the next two weeks’ worth of NJPW Strong. NJPW has announced the lineups for the next two episodes, which will be a two-week New Japan Showdown event. You can see the lineups below for the shows:

November 13:

* Tama Tonga vs. PJ Black

* Juice Robinson, Brody King & Karl Fredericks vs Jay White, Tanga Loa & Chase Owens

* Fred Rosser vs ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor

* ACH & Blake Christian vs Adrian Quest & Alex Zayne

November 20:

* IWGP US Heavyweight Title Right To Challenge Contract: KENTA vs. David Finlay

* Jeff Cobb vs. JR Kratos

* Rocky Romero vs. Rust Taylor

* Clark Connors & The DKC vs. Sterling Riegel & Logan Reigel

The episodes of NJPW Strong will air on New Japan World.

