Cards Announced For Next Two NJPW Strong Episodes

November 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong 11-20-20

We now know the cards for the next two weeks’ worth of NJPW Strong. NJPW has announced the lineups for the next two episodes, which will be a two-week New Japan Showdown event. You can see the lineups below for the shows:

November 13:
* Tama Tonga vs. PJ Black
* Juice Robinson, Brody King & Karl Fredericks vs Jay White, Tanga Loa & Chase Owens
* Fred Rosser vs ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor
* ACH & Blake Christian vs Adrian Quest & Alex Zayne

November 20:
* IWGP US Heavyweight Title Right To Challenge Contract: KENTA vs. David Finlay
* Jeff Cobb vs. JR Kratos
* Rocky Romero vs. Rust Taylor
* Clark Connors & The DKC vs. Sterling Riegel & Logan Reigel

The episodes of NJPW Strong will air on New Japan World.

