Cards Set For Next Two Weeks of NJPW Strong

NJPW Strong presents Detonation over the next two weeks, and the lineups have been revealed. NJPW announced the cards for the event on Monday, and you can check them bout below.

The shows take place on December 11th and 18th, and air on New Japan World.

December 11th:

* Clark Connors & The DKC vs The Riegel Twins (Logan & Sterling Riegel)

* Juice Robinson, David Finlay & Misterioso vs BULLET CLUB (Tanga Loa, Chase Owens & Hikuleo)

* ACH vs Tama Tonga

* Karl Fredericks vs Jay White

December 18th:

* Danny Limelight vs. Rocky Romero

* Jeff Cobb vs. Rust Taylor

* PJ Black & Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos

* IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Right to Challenge Contract Match: KENTA vs. Brody King