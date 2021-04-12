Caribbean Championship Match Set For This Week’s MLW Fusion

Major League Wrestling has announced that Richard Holliday will defend the Caribbean Championship against Gino Medina on this week’s MLW Fusion. This is the second announced match for the show, which also sees National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone defend against Mil Muertes. Here’s a press release:

Holliday vs. Gino for Caribbean Championship added to FUSION

Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a Caribbean Championship bout: Richard Holliday (champion) vs. Gino Medina (challenger) for this Wednesday, April 14 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Who truly is the dynastic athlete? Gino or Richard Holliday? The world will find out this Wednesday as the Dynasty detonates!

Gino Medina joined the Dynasty in the winter of 2019 only to have a falling out over the summer of 2020.

Gino says he quit the Dynasty but Holliday says HE booted Gino from the elite team. For months the two have trash talked on FUSION and social media.

Now the stage is set to settle their issues… with the Caribbean Championship on the line.

Will a new Caribbean Champion be crowned or will Holliday prove he truly is the dynastic force he claims to be?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Mil Muertes

•Caribbean Championship: Richard Holliday vs. Gino Medina

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs, and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.