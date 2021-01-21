wrestling / News
Caribbean Strap Match, Baklei Brawl Set For Next Two Weeks of MLW: Fusion
January 20, 2021
MLW has announced a couple of stipulation matches for the next couple weeks of MLW: Fusion. The company announced on tonight’s show that Savio Vega will face Rochard Holliday for the latter’s Caribbean Challenge in a Caribbean Strap Match. In addition, Mads Krugger will face Alexander Hammerstone in two weeks in a Baklei Brawl.
The episodes will air over the next two Wednesdays on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.
Two weeks from tonight @alexhammerstone takes on @MadsKrugger in an anything goes "Baklei Brawl".#MLWFusion
📺 💻 📱 https://t.co/DjIJ9P2djn pic.twitter.com/nixmJG19yR
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 21, 2021
