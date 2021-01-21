wrestling / News

Caribbean Strap Match, Baklei Brawl Set For Next Two Weeks of MLW: Fusion

January 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW has announced a couple of stipulation matches for the next couple weeks of MLW: Fusion. The company announced on tonight’s show that Savio Vega will face Rochard Holliday for the latter’s Caribbean Challenge in a Caribbean Strap Match. In addition, Mads Krugger will face Alexander Hammerstone in two weeks in a Baklei Brawl.

The episodes will air over the next two Wednesdays on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

