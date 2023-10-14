Carlito Says He Always Knew He’d Wind Up Back in WWE

In an interview with Cheap Heat (via Fightful), Carlito spoke about his return to WWE, which he says is something he always had a feeling would happen. After making a cameo at Backlash earlier this year, he returned to the roster full-time at Fastlane.

He said: “After Puerto Rico, if nothing came after that, I would have said, ‘Okay, let’s close the book on that and look for something else.’ For some reason, I never went anywhere else because I always thought I would be back. I didn’t think it would be 13 years, but I always had the feeling I would be back in WWE somehow. I just had this feeling that I would be back somehow. I don’t know how. The reason it took so long is, I think, miscommunication between both sides. They thought I had heat with them, they thought they had heat with me. Basically, we didn’t communicate. Sometimes, time goes by, you see things a different way. I always had love for WWE, I always wanted to be in WWE. I just needed a break. I didn’t need a 13-year break. Even when they would talk to me, they were hesitant and thought maybe I was anti-WWE. It’s not that. I don’t do the ‘go backstage and say hi to everyone.’ Even if you did, it looks like you’re looking for a job, so I don’t do that. My resume is out there. I don’t want to be anywhere where they don’t want me. My resume is out there, I’m here. I think they took that as, ‘he wants nothing to do with us.’ I’m glad we were able to finally sit down, air it out, and show there is love for both sides.“