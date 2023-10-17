Carlito Credits Bad Bunny For His WWE Backlash Appearance

Carlito made his WWE return at Backlash earlier this year, and he gives credit for the appearance to Bad Bunny. The WWE star, who made his regular return at Fastlane, spoke with The Ringer’s Cheap Heat about his appearance at Backlash to help Bunny battle Damian Priest.

“That’s all Bad Bunny,” Carlito said (per Fightful). “He’s a fan. Puerto Rican, he’s a fan of mine growing up. I think it was one of his ideas. Him or Hunter. They said it would be a great idea for me to be a part of it. Being from Puerto Rico, it just makes sense.”

Carlito joined the LWO at Fastlane, helping Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar defeat Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits.