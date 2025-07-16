Carlito Credits Damian Priest and Bad Bunny With His WWE Return

During an interview with D-Von Dudley for his Youtube channel (via Fightful), Carlito credited both Damian Priest and Bad Bunny with his return to WWE, which happened at Backlash 2023. That event featured Carlito return to aid Bunny in his street fight with Priest. The event took place in Puerto Rico.

Carlito said: “It was fun. It was crazy, yeah. It’s cool things. People wanted to see this for, geez, probably at least over a decade. They always wanted to see me back. So it was cool to do it in Puerto Rico. I think even the office didn’t think I would get this reaction. Shirt came off quick. I said, I don’t want to be on world television. I’m going to get it on TV real quick. I’ll show my kids one day if I have to. You’d have to ask Bad Bunny because I’m sure (it was) as big as Bad Bunny, Damian Priest’s really idea to come back, for me to come back to this.”

Carlito’s contract with WWE expired last month and he is now a free agent.