Carlito Says There Are Endless Possibilities Now That WWE Owns AAA

In an interview with Contralona (via Fightful), Carlito gave his thoughts on WWE owning a majority stake in Lucha Libre AAA and why he thinks there are now endless possibilities. The first show with AAA under WWE’s control is Worlds Collide on June 7.

Carlito said: “This is something big. I think it will open doors for many Mexicans, not only in Mexico but around the world, because the talent in Mexico is just as good as in WWE, and now more eyes will be watching them. AAA is going to explode, and that will help WWE gain more international representation, God willing. This is a very positive, very good alliance.“